Rishabh Pant made a surprise visit to his Indian cricket team teammates who are practicing hard in Alur, Karnataka ahead of Asia Cup 2023. Pant has been out of action since December 2022 following a car accident but he is on his road to recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pant regularly shares updates of his recovery on social media and recently, he was seen taking part in a practice match. In a video posted on Star Sports on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Pant can be seen reuniting with teammates and interacting with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Earlier in the day, Pant also shared a video of him cycling as part of the rehabilitation process. It earned a lot of praise from fans including Australian cricket team star David Warner.

In the past few days, batters were divided into pairs as part of a match simulation. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were followed by the pair of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was batting this time with Ravindra Jadeja as both the players faced spin bowling. It was most probably a part of match situation simulations and both players were looking to play sensible shots.

There were several questions over KL Rahul's fitness following his Asia Cup 2023 selection as chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the media that he was suffering from a slight niggle.

The call-up for the continental tournament was a big deal for the batter after a prolonged battle with injury but the update along with the inclusion of Sanju Samson as a back-up did not alleviate the fears. However, there was some good news for cricket fans as Rahul did wicket-keeping practice where he was helped by skipper Rohit Sharma at the ongoing practice camp in Alur, Karnataka.