Rishabh Pant, the costliest player in IPL history, is all set to take a massive pay cut. The star India wicketkeeper-batter was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025. Two seasons later, Pant is likely to leave the franchise. Under Pant's captaincy, LSG finished 7th in 2025 and 10th in 2026. Now, according to multiple reports, Pant is likely to move to Delhi Capitals from LSG. Incidentally, Pant is a former DC skipper.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, "Delhi Capitals have initiated a trade with Lucknow Super Giants. The arrangement will see Pant return to Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented for nine seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. The trade will involve Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow, with the player swap completing a homecoming of sorts for both Pant and Kuldeep, who played their domestic cricket for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh respectively."

The most interesting part of the deal, according to the report, is that Pant will take a significant pay cut. It was not feasible for DC to rope in Pant for Rs 27 crore.

"It is understood that Pant's revised fee will still be marginally higher than half his current salary, with sources indicating that the keeper-batter has agreed to a fee of around Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep's remuneration, meanwhile, will remain unchanged at Rs 13.25 crore at Lucknow Super Giants," the report stated.

Yuvraj to join as coach

Former white-ball stalwart Yuvraj Singh is all set to join Delhi Capitals as its batting coach for the 2027 season, IPL sources tracking the development said on Friday. Yuvraj, India's player of the tournament in both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, has worked as a personal mentor for current India skipper Shubman Gill and the world's No. 1-ranked T20 batter Abhishek Sharma in recent years.

Even Rishabh Pant had sought Yuvraj's advice when he underwent a slump in form.

The assignment with Delhi Capitals will be Yuvraj's first coaching role in the cash-rich league.

Yuvraj played his last of 132 IPL matches in 2019 for Mumbai Indians before calling time on his competitive career.

"There will be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff in Delhi Capitals, as JSW will be running the management for the 2027-28 seasons as per the agreement. The trio comprising Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani, and Munaf Patel, who were appointed by co-owners GMR, will make way for new support staff.

"Sourav Ganguly will take over as Director of Cricket, and Yuvraj will join as the batting coach," the IPL source told PTI

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