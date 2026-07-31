Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to delve back into franchise T20 leagues after his retirement from Test cricket, and a move to Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is reportedly on the cards. As per Australia-based news outlet CODE Sports, the 35-year-old Stokes could sign with BBL franchise Sydney Sixers. What makes the Sixers favourites to land Stokes is the presence of former England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott in their support staff, with the two having worked together in the past.

Should Stokes sign for the Sydney Sixers, it would mark a return to Australia's premier franchise competition after a gap of more than 10 years. Stokes previously played four games for Melbourne Renegades in the 2014-15 BBL season.

With the overseas draft scrapped, BBL franchises can now shell out more than USD 300,000 (approx. Rs 2.86 crore) for the month-long tournament, making it an attractive destination for a number of cricketers.

The Sixers boasted a star-studded squad in the most recent 2025-26 season, comprising names such as Australia's Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Babar Azam. They reached the final in 2025-26, and have won the BBL title three times in the past.

As per the report, while Sydney Sixers are the favourites to sign Stokes, Hobart Hurricanes are also interested in the star all-rounder.

"But if the opportunity comes up to grab someone like Ben Stokes, particularly from a way to fill stadiums, we'll be at the front of the queue having a crack," said Cricket Tasmania CEO Dom Baker.

Could Stokes make Test return?

Meanwhile, England cricket's managing director Rob Key has not ruled out a potential comeback from retirement for Stokes.

"I wouldn't be surprised. Anything's possible with Ben," Key said, when asked on Stokes possibly returning for the Ashes summer in 2027. "It would be a brilliant story if he does," Key further added.

Stokes called it quits from Test cricket in June. His abrupt retirement announcement came just days after he was involved in an altercation at a nightclub in London.

He played 122 Tests for England, scoring 7,273 runs and taking 252 wickets, and establishing himself as one of the nation's all-time greats.

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