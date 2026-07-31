India's veteran batter Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time away from cricket in London. He signed off the three-match ODI series against England with a superb 138 off 110 balls, albeit in a losing cause. It was a vintage knock from Rohit, who has already made his intentions clear about playing in next year's ODI World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November. Rohit has already turned 39 and will be a year older by the time the marquee event begins. The player, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has been working hard on his fitness, and the results are there for all to see.

On Friday, a picture of Rohit posing with Ravi Shastri went viral on social media. The India captain was sporting a new look, and fans felt he looked nearly 10 years younger.

His transformation is WOW.

He is definitely aiming- The unfinished man is more dangerous than a new potential man. — Vinod Joshi (@Vinod_Joshii) July 31, 2026

Rohit looks young, just like before pic.twitter.com/sqxZLQpwOv — GB (@GB80000) July 31, 2026

Hitman looking 10 years younger — Rise With Cricket (@CricketRise07) July 31, 2026

Former Pakistan captain and batting great Zaheer Abbas believes Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit still have plenty to offer and is convinced the duo will feature in next year's ODI World Cup.

Speaking on a Pakistani television channel, Zaheer, popularly known as the 'Asian Bradman' for his prolific run-scoring feats, said both Indian batting maestros remain among the best in the game and that age should not stand in the way of their World Cup ambitions.

"Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don't see any reason why they should not play the World Cup. Age should not be a factor as long as they are fit and continue scoring runs," he said.

The former Pakistan batter, who scored more than 100 first-class centuries during an illustrious career, said India would benefit immensely from the duo's experience at the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"I watched Rohit score a hundred against England, and it is still a pleasure to watch him bat. He plays so effortlessly and with such sweet timing," Zaheer said.

Rohit will next be seen in action in September when India host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series, starting on September 27.

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