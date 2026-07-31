Fast bowler Ollie Robinson said he has ‘heard good things' about incoming head coach Stephen Fleming and is looking forward to an exciting new era for England's Test side following a turbulent time that saw skipper Ben Stokes retire from international cricket and Brendon McCullum get sacked from his coaching role. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that Fleming, the former New Zealand captain who recently left as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach, would take the Test coach role after parting ways with McCullum in the wake of England's 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand.

“It's always a novelty getting someone new in. I haven't come across Stephen Fleming but I've heard good things. So that will be interesting to see how he wants to play – another Kiwi. We'll see how we go. It's exciting.

“Whenever you get a change, it's always exciting just to see how it's going to be, how the group's going to go. It's about winning games of cricket at the end of the day. I think we maybe went away from that too much but playing with Baz and Ben was so fun and enjoyable. It's a shame that's finished but I'm excited someone new is coming in,” Robinson was quoted as saying by The i Paper.

Robinson, who is aiming to return for England's upcoming Test series against Pakistan starting on August 19, admitted that the sudden departures of Stokes left the dressing room stunned.

“I think we were all a bit shocked really when he did retire. I was gutted because I loved playing under him and with him. And now Baz (has gone). Obviously, he's said he didn't get the results he wanted but those two at the top were great to play under.

“It's a shame but I think it happens, doesn't it, in English cricket? My first Ashes was Chris Silverwood's last (as coach in 2021-22). You just have those cycles where you get a change and you go again.”

Robinson, who made a sensational comeback at Lord's in June with a seven-wicket haul before missing the next two Tests due to knee soreness, has been working closely with England's medical team and director of cricket Rob Key to rebuild his fitness ahead of the Pakistan series.

“At the start of the season I wasn't expecting to get back into the England squad. I knew I had a bit of work to do to get back to where I wanted to be, so I took a little four-week block to work on body fitness and get a bit stronger. There was a lot more running, bike sessions. I've been working closely with England on that.

“They've set a programme for me and a schedule to follow. It's been good. I've had some good communication with Rob Key the last few weeks. I've just got to get myself in the best physical condition I can to be ready for Pakistan and hopefully I get picked.

“Lord's was an incredible game. It was the perfect pitch to return on to be honest. I think luck was in my favour a little bit there but it was great to be back and although there's a bit going on behind the scenes it's just about getting myself as right as possible and ready for selection if it comes.”

With interim coach Marcus Trescothick taking charge for the Pakistan series before Fleming officially assumes his role, Robinson warned against using the off-field transition as an excuse.

“I think we have to be ruthless, we have to go and try and win it 3-0 from the get-go. We can't glide into this series because there's been change and just expect to win. We have to put our foot down and use this series to show how we want to win games of cricket moving forward. I think winning 3-0 would be the best answer to that.”

Looking further ahead to the upcoming 12 months, which includes a tour of South Africa and next year's Ashes on home soil, Robinson stressed the importance of hitting the ground running.

“South Africa will be a good test. I think the Test matches we've got between now and the Ashes will be a good challenge. The next 12 months are big for English cricket. Let's get the fans back onside and see what we can do.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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