The East Zone selectors pulled a rabbit out of the hat by naming Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the vice-captain for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026-27 domestic season. With Ishan Kishan leading the side, many were surprised to see the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi entrusted with such a major responsibility at such an early stage of his career. While a section of fans and experts welcomed the decision, others struggled to understand the thought process behind the bold call. Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was among those who questioned the rationale behind elevating the teenage prodigy to a leadership role, particularly in the red-ball format where he has yet to excel.

Even securing a place in the East Zone squad was a major milestone for Sooryavanshi, marking another step in his rapid rise following standout performances in the IPL and international cricket. The youngster is now set for an extended run in red-ball cricket-a format where he is arguably at the bottom of his learning curve.

"I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red-ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary, but there is a learning curve, and he is at the bottom of it in red-ball cricket," Bhogle posted on X (formerly Twitter).

I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary but there is a learning curve and he is at the bottom of it in red ball cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2026

Sooryavanshi is expected to open the batting alongside seasoned Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran. Despite his growing reputation in white-ball cricket, Sooryavanshi has limited first-class experience, having played eight matches and scored 207 runs, with a highest score of 93. The Duleep Trophy will offer the left-hander an opportunity to further establish himself in the longer format.

The squad also features experienced India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, adding weight to the bowling attack.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy, and Denish Das.

With ANI Inputs

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