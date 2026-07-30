From Brian Lara to Clive Lloyd, West Indies cricket's greatest players were present at the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers' funeral on Wednesday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. To pay respect, a number of high-profile people from Sobers' home country of Barbados were also present. Among them were popular singer Rihanna and the nation's Prime Minister, Mia Mottley. Sobers' state funeral was also streamed live in the Long Room at Lord's, where former England captain Mike Gatting was one of the attendees.

"Sir Garfield Sobers was not merely the outstanding cricketer of his generation. He brought to the beautiful game a rare combination of brilliance, imagination, courage and joy," said former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd at the funeral, as quoted by BBC.

Brian Lara, who considers Sobers a mentor, also paid tribute to the West Indies cricket icon.

"This is not a sad moment. This is a moment for us to celebrate and I hope you feel the same. Today we celebrate the remarkable life of the greatest all-round cricketer. We celebrate a man who gave so much to his family, to Barbados, to the West Indies and all of us who had the privilege of knowing him," Lara said.

Sobers, who died on July 17 at the age of 89, will reportedly be laid to rest at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens in the south of Barbados.

Widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest-ever cricketers, Sobers' international career stretched for more than 20 years, during which he played 93 Tests and one ODI. He slammed 8,032 Test runs at a sensational average of 57.78. Capable of bowling both pace and spin, Sobers picked up 235 wickets.

Across his entire first-class career, Sobers amassed more than 28,000 runs and picked up more than 1,000 wickets.

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