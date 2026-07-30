Star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday led the cricket fraternity in paying tribute to Ajinkya Rahane following his retirement from international cricket, describing him as his "favourite Test batting partner", while the legendary Sachin Tendulkar hailed him for never "chasing moments" during his career. The 38-year-old Rahane announced his retirement from all formats three years since making his last appearance for India, having played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is from 2011-2023. Kohli and Rahane had 10 century stands and 19 fifty plus partnerships while playing Tests for India. Their best stand was 365 against New Zealand at Indore where Kohli struck 211 and Rahane notched up his career-best 188.

"Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You've done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless," Kohli wrote on 'X'.

Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You've done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless.🇮🇳@ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/bHGaas41gO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 30, 2026

Tendulkar remembered the first time when he batted with a talented youngster while playing Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

"Congratulations on a remarkable career. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia," Tendulkar wrote on his micro-blogging platform.

"You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best," the maestro further added.

Another Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said the senior batter had a career he can be “incredibly proud of”.

“Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya!,” Pujara wrote on X.

“It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute best in this next chapter,” he added.

The Indian cricket Board said Rahane's call to hang his boots ends an illustrious career.

“An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter,” the BCCI wrote.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rahane's resilient attitude on the field.

“One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88,” Sehwag wrote referring to India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under in 2020-2021.

Rahane stood in for Virat Kohli and scripted a historic 2-1 series win for India with a heavily depleted side.

“Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha. (He never made any noise and kept giving his best).” “Just like against SA in Delhi ,2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great second innings, Ajinkya,” Sehwag wrote.

India's double-Olympics medal winning shuttler PV Sindhu recalled Rahane's 103 at Lord's on the 2014 tour, which helped his side win the Test against England.

“Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks!,” Sindhu wrote.

“Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions. That brilliant 103 at Lord's in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out.” “India were under pressure, the conditions were challenging, and you produced an innings filled with immense character and class. Wishing you a fabulous second innings, filled with happiness, success and everything you love. Congratulations on a wonderful career!,” she added.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed Rahane's composure as a player and a leader.

"Jinks kitne tours, kitne dressing rooms, kitni partnerships... aur kitni yaadein (Jinks, so many tours, so many partnerships and so many memories)," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

"Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable. Bahar se hamesha calm... andar se sirf India ke liye ladne wala insaan. Ab agla chapter bhi utna hi khoobsoorat ho (Saw you as composed as a leader as dependable you were as a teammate. Calm from the outside, but someone who would always fight for India. Hope the next chapter is as beautiful)," Dhawan added.

Mumbai Cricket Association's president Ajinkya Naik said Rahane was one of the finest ambassadors of Mumbai cricket.

“Ajinkya Rahane's retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket,” Naik said.

“His dedication, composure under pressure, and commitment to excellence have made him one of Mumbai cricket's finest ambassadors. His legacy will inspire generations to come,” he added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Rahane's contribution Down Under.

“Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 on your wonderful career. Thank you for some outstanding Australian memories on the cricketing field. Good luck for the future buddy,” he wrote.

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