Marcus Rashford thanked Barcelona for "special memories" as he prepares to return to Manchester United with his future still uncertain. The 28-year-old recently completed a season-long loan at Barca, where he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions. Rashford helped Barca win the La Liga crown but the club opted against making the move permanent and instead signed his fellow England forward Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

There is a growing feeling that Rashford is likely to stay at Old Trafford, where his former team-mate Michael Carrick is now in charge.

Rashford, who is due to link up with United after a post-World Cup break, praised Barcelona for his experience in Spain.

"I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience," he said in an Instagram post.

"I've enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me."

The official Barcelona account responded: "Thanks for everything, Rashy. You will always be one of us."

Rashford, who has two years left on his lucrative contract at Old Trafford, last played for United in December 2024.

He ended that campaign on loan at Aston Villa and joined Barcelona for the 2025/26 season.

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