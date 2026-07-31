Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be included in the squad for the ODI World Cup 2027. Bhuvneshwar played a big role in guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the IPL 2026 title as the fast bowler finished with 28 wickets. With the BCCI looking at possible options for the ODI World Cup, Ashwin believes that the out-of-favour pacer can be a great option for the team in South Africa. The ex-India spinner advised the team management to make Bhuvneshwar play a number of tournament in the build-up in order to keep him prepared.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him, get him to play all the tournaments – first-class cricket, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, everything. And get him primed going to South Africa. I think we would need him there."

Earlier, Ashwin backed India to field three specialist spinners in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, saying Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav should all feature in the playing XI as the visitors prepare for the two-match World Test Championship series beginning in Galle on August 15.

“Jadeja will definitely play. Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the last game - he'll play. And Kuldeep Yadav should also play. That makes three spinners. I think they should go with Saransh Jain at No. 7, which leaves - No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 4 Shubman Gill, No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal or Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul. That leaves two fast-bowler spots,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

India's squad marks the return of Ravindra Jadeja to the Test set-up after recovering from the tennis elbow injury that had sidelined him since the IPL earlier this year. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has retained his place after an impressive outing, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also available, giving the team management multiple spin options for conditions expected to favour slow bowlers in Sri Lanka.

Ashwin also highlighted the importance of Sai Sudharsan's fitness, believing the young left-hander could play a crucial role if declared fit before the opening Test.

"First, I think India's biggest loss here could be Sai Sudharsan's fitness because he scored two centuries recently in the India 'A' series - one of them was at Galle, which has unique conditions. The wind, how the ball turns, the angles - it takes time to learn all that. But he made a hundred there. If he stays fit, it could be an advantage for India. His confidence will be high. And Sri Lanka always depend on spin - Sai Sudharsan is a good player of spin. So he could be useful. I hope he's fit, and it shouldn't be a setback," Ashwin added.

(With agency inputs)

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