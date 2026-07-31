Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane, celebrating their years together in the dressing room and acknowledging the immense effort, discipline, and professionalism that defined Rahane's career after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket. Hitman praised his teammate's contribution to Indian cricket and wished him success for the next chapter of his journey. "We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes, " Sharma wrote in an X post.

We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart.

Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes! @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/r7eXb1yrUz — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 30, 2026

On Thursday, Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.

In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29. Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017.

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