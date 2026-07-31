Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan issued a big warning for new Test head coach Stephen Fleming just after his appointment. Fleming, who won five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings and enjoyed a brilliant partnership with MS Dhoni at the franchise, was removed from his position after IPL 2026. Just after his appointment as England Test head coach, Vaughan said that he will not have an MS Dhoni-like personality to 'run the ship' in England cricket. While Fleming was considered the man manager in CSK, it was Dhoni who was well known for being the tactician.

“Fleming is very well respected, renowned for being a very good manager and tactician. I've seen him at the IPL and one of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain," Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

“Dhoni ran the ship at Chennai Super Kings and Fleming had some really good backroom coaches as well. Eric Simons was a wonderful bowling coach for him, a master at getting the white ball to swing. His team was built around skill with the ball, not express pace. I wonder whether that is an indication that the skill side of bowling will come back into the England Test team rather than just out-and-out speed," he added.

Joe Root, meanwhile, has been reinstated as England's Test captain. The right-handed batter previously led England between 2017 and 2022 and remains the country's most experienced Test captain, having led the side in 65 matches and secured 27 victories.

Fleming, 53, will begin his tenure after the upcoming Test Series against Pakistan, with Marcus Trescothick serving as interim head coach during the series. The former New Zealand skipper is expected to take charge in time for England's Test tour of South Africa later this year.

(With agency inputs)

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