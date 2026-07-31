Match No. 18 of the Lanka Premier League 2026 between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Royals turned into a high-scoring contest, with the Kings securing a 21-run victory. Asked to bat first, Jaffna posted an imposing 221/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to valuable contributions from Kamil Mishara (49) and Chamindu Wickramasinghe (43). In response, Kandy Royals put up a spirited fight, led by Pawan Sandesh's brisk 48 off 21 balls. However, it was not enough as they were bowled out for 200, falling 21 runs short of the target.

The biggest talking point of the match came in the final over of Kandy's chase, when Dilshan Madushanka delivered a sensational wicket-maiden to seal an emphatic victory for Jaffna.

Going into the 20th over, Jaffna already had one hand on the game, with Kandy needing 22 runs from six balls and having only one wicket in hand. Madushanka was up against former India batter Vijay Shankar and Nuwan Thushara, and he responded brilliantly by conceding no runs. He capped off the over by cleaning up Vijay Shankar off the final delivery, completing a remarkable wicket-maiden and sealing the win in style.

Talking about the match, Jaffna Kings built the foundation for their win with a dominant batting performance, piling up an imposing 221/6. Kamil Mishara set the tone with a blazing 49, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe provided a late flourish by hammering 43 off only 15 balls. Avishka Fernando also chipped in with a useful 36. For Kandy, Wanindu Hasaranga and Moeen Ali picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Kandy Royals made a promising start, led by youngster Pawan Sandesh, who struck a quick-fire 48 from 21 deliveries to keep their hopes alive. However, as the asking rate kept rising, Dunith Wellalage swung the contest firmly in Jaffna's favour with an outstanding spell of 3/11. Shakib Al Hasan and Dilshan Madushanka also made important contributions with the ball as Kandy were held to 200, handing the Kings another comfortable victory.

Jaffna Kings will now take on Dambulla Sixers on Sunday in the last league stage match of Lanka Premier League 2026.

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