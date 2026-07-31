Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani on Friday said hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 is a ‘tremendous honour', adding that it also huge a vote of confidence in the country's ability to stage marquee global cricketing events. Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls were officially confirmed among the 12 host cities for the showpiece 50-over event, which Zimbabwe will co-host alongside South Africa and Namibia in October-November 2027. Matches in Zimbabwe will be staged at the iconic Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and the newly developing Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.

“This marks another significant milestone on our journey towards hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. Having Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls confirmed as host cities is a tremendous honour for Zimbabwe and a vote of confidence in our ability to stage world-class international cricket events.

“This tournament presents a unique opportunity not only to showcase our cricket but also Zimbabwe's people, culture, hospitality and breathtaking tourism destinations to a global audience. Together with our partners in South Africa and Namibia, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable Cricket World Cup that reflects the spirit of our continent,” said Mukuhlani in a statement by ZC.

Highlighting the long-term impact of hosting the marquee event, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni stated that preparations are already in full swing to leave a lasting footprint. “The confirmation of our three host venues is an exciting moment for everyone who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this event to life.

“Preparations have been progressing well, and this announcement gives us even greater momentum as we continue working closely with the ICC and our fellow hosts to ensure every aspect of the tournament meets the highest international standards.

“Beyond the cricket itself, we see the World Cup as an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy through infrastructure development, tourism, economic activity and inspiring the next generation of Zimbabwean cricketers.”

The 14th edition of the flagship tournament marks the return of the Men's ODI World Cup to African soil for the first time in 24 years, since South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya jointly hosted the 2003 edition.

The expanded 14-team, 57-match tournament will see South Africa host games across eight venues, including the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Newlands in Cape Town, and Kingsmead in Durban, while Namibia's capital, Windhoek, will stage matches at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

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