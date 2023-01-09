The inaugural edition of SA20 League will begin from January 10 with MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals going up against each other in the first-match. As all the teams are gearing up for the South African league, Paarl Royals skipper David Miller took an extra step and tried a different style of batting during his practice session. The Royals group-owned team took to Twitter and posted a video of the Protea batter, who is left-handed, trying to play a shot right-handedly.

The video was captioned as, "David Miller, right-handed bat?"

Miller has a blistering T20I career, filled with 2149 runs in 111 matches, along with two centuries and six half-centuries. The 33-year old batter also played 105 matches in IPL and scored 2455 runs with one century and 12 half-centuries. He also played a key role in Gujarat Titan's IPL 2022 triumph.

Talking about the Royals, the Paarl-based franchise has a star-studded line-up, with some of the most prolific cricketers in world cricket such as Jos Butler, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan being a part of the squad.

During the auctions, Paarl Royals pre-bought David Miller, Jos Buttler, Obed Mcoy and Corbin Bosch and Tabraiz Shamsi, the most expensive player in the squad.

The tournament will be interrupted from January 25 to February 1 since South Africa will be hosting England for three World Cup Super League ODIs.

The SA20 final will be played on February 11.

