Pakistan cricket team batsman Shan Masood said that the entire team is completely behind skipper Babar Azam and even claimed that the players are “ready to give their lives” for him. In the recent past, a number of ex-cricketers have criticised Babar and even hinted towards a possible rift in the Pakistan team. However, in a recent interaction, Masood completely denied any such reports and said that the team is more united than ever and are ready to perform under Babar's leadership.

"We were ready to give our lives when Sarfaraz Ahmed was our captain, and now we are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam," the Pakistan batter told a local channel according to Cricket Pakistan.

Masood also rubbished all rumours of a possible rift between the cricketers in the national side.

"We watch a lot of news on criticism of the team but we don't get bothered by them as our mutual goal is to play for our country," he added when asked about the team's morale at the moment.

Masood was also all praise for fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and went on to call him one of the best bowlers in the world right now. Shaheen has been impressing everyone with his bowling performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and as the captain of Lahore Qalandars, he has also earned praise from Shoaib Akhtar for his all-round performance.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"If you are surviving Shaheen's first over and also hitting a six, it means that you are playing very well as he is the number one bowler in the world right now," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

Ex-Delhi Top Cop Opens Up On What Continues To Corrupt Cricket