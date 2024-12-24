Full Schedule of Champions Trophy 2025: The Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is out. India will play all their league games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled on February 23, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday. PTI had reported last week that India will play all their matches in Dubai including the semifinal and final if they qualify.

As it has been the case in ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also have New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.

The much-delayed tournament schedule was announced after deadlock over the hosting of the tournament ended with ICC keeping India's games at a neutral venue as desired while having a similar arrangement for Pakistan for ICC events in India till 2027.

Groups:

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters

With PTI inputs