Full Schedule Of Champions Trophy 2025: Final On March 9, India Play Pakistan On...
Full Schedule of Champions Trophy 2025: The Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is out. India will play all their league games of the Champions Trophy in Dubai with the marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled on February 23, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday. PTI had reported last week that India will play all their matches in Dubai including the semifinal and final if they qualify.
As it has been the case in ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also have New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.
The tournament opener will be played in Karachi on February 19 when hosts Pakistan face New Zealand and the final is scheduled for March 9.
The much-delayed tournament schedule was announced after deadlock over the hosting of the tournament ended with ICC keeping India's games at a neutral venue as desired while having a similar arrangement for Pakistan for ICC events in India till 2027.
Groups:
Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England
Champions Trophy Schedule:
19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai
21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan
22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai
24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)
10 March, Reserve day
*All matches will be day-night encounters
With PTI inputs