The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday finally announced the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule after much delay. The elite tournament, that is being hosted in a hybrid model, will start with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. The final will be played on March 9. India will play its first match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. India will play all its matches in Dubai.

The eight competing teams have been divided in two groups. Group A has Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh while Group B consists South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England. India will play Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai, the ICC said. In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host tournament play. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on March 9, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Groups:

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters