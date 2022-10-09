Ravindra Jadeja shared pictures of him with his "crush" on social media on Saturday, but it's not quite what one would have expected. The India all-rounder took to Instagram to post pictures of him with his horse. "My crush," wrote Jadeja while sharing the photos. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was among the many to react to Jadeja's post, commenting with a heart emoji. The all-rounder's love for horses is well documented, as he frequently shares pictures and videos of his horses.

It is worth noting that Jadeja is currently nursing a knee injury which required him to go under the knife. The injury has already ruled him out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as he is expected to stay out of action for a few months.

Ravindra Jadeja's absence from the Indian squad had come as a big blow to the side but Axar Patel's rise has kept things balanced for the team.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel was recently adjudged Man of the Series for taking eight wickets across three matches against Australia in T20Is. He not only had the highest number of wickets in the series but was most economical (6.30 RPO) too.

Axar has been a worthy replacement for Jadeja, according to former India captain Ajay Jadeja.

"He has got his opportunity back. He is not complaining. He has grabbed it with both hands. That's what happens in Indian cricket. Yes, we all will miss Ravindra Jadeja, but nobody is missing him from that point of view. The role that he was playing. Specially with bowling, I think he has in fact added to it. And he bats pretty well, so he matches there. It's only fielding where he doesn't match," Jadeja had said on Cricbuzz after the series.