Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is in the scheme of things for the World Cup, following Axar Patel's injury. Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super 4 game against Bangladesh last week. Washington Sundar replaced Axar in the squad, and was shipped straight into the playing XI for the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Rohit revealed he has been in constant touch with Ashwin, and the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder is in the loop as far as India's World Cup squad is concerned.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

On the decision to include Sundar in the squad, Rohit said that the Asian Games-bound youngster was match-ready.

"He (Washington) was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop," he added.

In the Asia Cup final, Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets, including four in one over, as India skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 50.

Sri Lanka were bowled out in 15.2 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo, but Siraj shone with figures of 6-21.

In reply, India chased down the total without any hiccups in 6.1 overs.

Under ICC regulations, the squads must be finalised prior to September 28, with India's first game at the World Cup coming against Australia in Chennai on October 8.