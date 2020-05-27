Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Praises "Brave" India Coach Ravi Shastri On His 58th Birthday

Updated: 27 May 2020 13:26 IST

Wishes poured in for Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on his 58th birthday.

Virat Kohli Praises "Brave" India Coach Ravi Shastri On His 58th Birthday
Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ravi Shastri for being "brave" enough to guide Team India. © Instagram

Ravi Shastri celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday and India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes for the head coach on Twitter. Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ravi Shastri for being "brave" enough to guide Team India. Sharing a throwback picture with Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni from a match, Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter: "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless." Ravi Shastri started his career as a slow left-arm spinner but worked on his batting techniques to move up the order and open the innings for India.

Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to wish Shastri. "Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach!" the RCB said in a tweet.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared Shatri's impressive cricket statistics in the birthday wish for the Team India coach. "Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India," the ICC said on Twitter.

Shastri was bestowed with the Champion of the Champions Award in the 1985 World Series Cricket.

In August last year, Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday
  • India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes for the head coach on Twitter
  • He heaped praise on Ravi Shastri for being "brave" enough to guide India
Related Articles
Ravi Shastris "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics
Ravi Shastri's "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Wont Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Won't Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
Ravi Shastri Turns Nostalgic, Reminisces "First Century On Home Turf"
Ravi Shastri Turns Nostalgic, Reminisces "First Century On Home Turf"
Ravi Shastri Says Indias 1985 Team Could Give Virat Kohlis Team "A Run For Money"
Ravi Shastri Says India's 1985 Team Could Give Virat Kohli's Team "A Run For Money"
"Brothers In Arm": Ravi Shastri Posts Pictures With The Best He Played Against
"Brothers In Arm": Ravi Shastri Posts Pictures With The Best He Played Against
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.