Ravi Shastri celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday and India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes for the head coach on Twitter. Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ravi Shastri for being "brave" enough to guide Team India. Sharing a throwback picture with Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni from a match, Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter: "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless." Ravi Shastri started his career as a slow left-arm spinner but worked on his batting techniques to move up the order and open the innings for India.

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020

Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to wish Shastri. "Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach!" the RCB said in a tweet.

Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DfVtfwbwTx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared Shatri's impressive cricket statistics in the birthday wish for the Team India coach. "Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India," the ICC said on Twitter.

80 Tests, 150 ODIs

6,938 runs

280 wickets



Happy birthday to former all-rounder and current head coach of India, @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/eXoKkm8mSC — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2020

Shastri was bestowed with the Champion of the Champions Award in the 1985 World Series Cricket.

In August last year, Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).