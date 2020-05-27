Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Virat Kohli Wows Fans With "180 Landings" Workout Video. Watch

Updated: 27 May 2020 10:30 IST

Virat Kohli is sweating it out at home amid the coronavirus lockdown as the India captain looks to maintain his fitness levels.

Virat Kohli Wows Fans With "180 Landings" Workout Video. Watch
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a workout video. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, Indian men's cricket team's captain, took to Twitter to share a video of him performing a "180 landings" exercise. Virat Kohli, much like other cricketers, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The Indian skipper is not taking his fitness regime lightly and has been working hard to stay in shape even during the forced break from the game. In the video, Kohli can be seen landing on his feet after jumping 180-degree on the other feet as the India captain aces this tough exercise. "My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise," Kohli captioned the video on Twitter. 

Soon after Kohli shared the video, fans appreciated the hard work being put in by the India captain.

"Keep inspiring Virat bhai.. you are legend," a fan said.

"Oh my King everything you do is so ICONIC," another one joined in.

Indian cricketers are sweating it out at their homes to maintain their fitness as gyms across the country have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Tuesday, Harbhajan Singh shared a video of him working out, however, it was Virat Kohli's comment that took the cake. 

Kohli, while taking a funny dig at Harbhajan, commented in Punjabi to leave fans in splits. 

"Well done paji. Building kampp rayi aa magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a little)," Kohli commented on Harbhajan's post. 

Kohli, himself, is not leaving any stone unturned to maintain his fitness levels. 

Recently, Kohli shared a workout video on Instagram where the India captain can be seen lifting heavyweights that not only caught the attention of his fans but also impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers. 

Kohli would have been busy leading the RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the lucrative league indefinitely.

