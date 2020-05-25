Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Says "Ready To Play International Cricket" After IPL Success

Updated: 25 May 2020 13:35 IST

Harbhajan Singh has represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan Singh Says "Ready To Play International Cricket" After IPL Success
Harbhajan Singh last played for India in 2016 as he featured in a T20I game in the Asia Cup. © AFP

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that he is fit and ready to play T20I cricket for India. The off-spinner had last played for India in 2016 as he featured in a T20I game in the Asia Cup. "I am ready. If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL," ESPNCricinfo quoted Harbhajan as saying. "It is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets," he added.

Harbhajan has represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

The off-spinner is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with an economy rate of just more than seven runs per over.

Harbhajan believes that the IPL is the most difficult competition in terms of T20 cricket and said that after performing in this tournament, he believes that he can make a comeback into the Indian side.

"In international cricket, not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good. Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups," Harbhajan said.

"But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don't you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talks to you in this present Indian set-up," he added.

Harbhajan played for Mumbai for ten seasons, and then after that, he was picked up by CSK for his base price of INR 2 crore.

In the 2019 IPL, the spinner managed to take 16 wickets from 11 matches at an economy of 7.09.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh believes that he is fit and ready to play T20I cricket
  • Harbhajan last played for India in 2016 as he featured in a T20I game
  • He has represented Mumbai Indians and CSK in the IPL
Related Articles
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Plucks Lemons From Tree Using Bamboo Stick, Harbhajan Singh Requests Some For Himself
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Plucks Lemons From Tree Using Bamboo Stick, Harbhajan Singh Requests Some For Himself
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch
Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch
Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh Slam Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments
Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh Slam Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.