Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday and wishes are continuing to pour in on social media. Shastri, known for always being a team man, was a part of the 1983 World Cup team and was also the Player Of the Series in the 1985 World Championship which the Sunil Gavaskar-led India won. After retiring, Shastri became renowned for his commentary and he then went on to coach the senior national side.

Shastri never said no to any role and that is why he is one of the few players to have batted as an opener and as a No.10 in different games.

The right-handed batter played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India, registering more than 6,500 runs across both formats. He also went on to take 280 wickets in his international career.

Here are some of the birthday wishes for Shastri:

Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!



Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! pic.twitter.com/hi3kU9XbEI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2022

Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons. pic.twitter.com/w1ZYoUtJas — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022

Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 27, 2022

A very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai! Wishing you a year of good health, happiness and success. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 27, 2022

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/wiJqwfUXt8 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 27, 2022

230 international matches

6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket

1983 World Cup-winner



Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc. pic.twitter.com/dGZ4Rc03ZR — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2022

During his playing career, Shastri had also matched the then world record of Sir Garfield Sobers of hitting six sixes in an over. Shastri had achieved the feat in a Ranji Trophy game in January 1985.

Shastri had played his last Test against South Africa in December 1992.