There has been a lot of chatter over the 'hybrid' nature of Champions Trophy 2025 and whether that handed India "unfair advantage" in their campaign. India played all of their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir had a sharp retort to the comments and even went on to call the critics "perpetual cribbers". However, the South Africa media has taken aim at the former India opener and criticised his "cringeworthy arrogance" while stating that even if India triumph in the final, the victory will be "hollow" for Gambhir and Co. In a report published by South African media website iol.co.za, Gambhir was slammed for his comments on the topic and the report went to say that "his arrogance throughout this whole situation is cringe-worthy".

"The fact that the ICC Academy and Dubai International Stadium is only a few hundred metres apart seems to be completely lost on the former India opener. But that's not what has my back up. Gambhir's arrogance throughout this whole situation is cringeworthy," the report read.

"There's every likelihood that India will go on to win their second successive major ICC trophy in less than a year on Sunday when they face New Zealand, who beat South Africa in Wednesday's semi-final."

"But when Gambhir raises the trophy towards the Dubai night skyline in celebration, being the fierce competitor that he is, he will know deep within himself that there will be a hollowness to it for the manner it was achieved regardless of all the outlandish comments he is currently making."

"And that's something he will have to live with every time he looks at that winners' medal in his living room for the rest of his days," it added.