Virat Kohli is considered by many to be among the greatest cricketers in history, and Rashid Khan feels the same too! In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the spinner was asked by a fan to use "one word" to describe Kohli. The Afghanistan cricketer called the Indian captain a "King". Kohli is currently with the Indian cricket team, who are currently in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The WTC final will take place at Southampton, beginning from June 18.

Rashid Khan described Virat Kohli in one word.

Kohli is currently fifth in the ICC Test Batting Rankings and is second in the ODI standings. Kohli is also fifth in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings.

He most recently participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, which was postponed indefinitely midway through the campaign. He led RCB to third position in the points table, before the tournament was postponed. RCB registered five wins and two defeats.

After the WTC final, Kohli will captain India in a five-match Test series vs England.

Rashid was also asked to use "one word" to describe MS Dhoni. He replied, "One word is not enough for him".

Rashid Khan lavished praise on MS Dhoni too.

Dhoni was also most recently with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021, in second position. The main reason for postponing the tournament was the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, which also hit the tournament. CSK's Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey tested positive for the dreaded virus too.

Dhoni is currently spending time with his wife and daughter in his farmhouse, as shown by their recent social media activity.