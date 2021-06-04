India captain Virat Kohli, who landed in England with the rest of the squad on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the venue of the World Test Championship final -- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Friday. Kohli posted a picture on his Instagram story in which he was all smiles, standing in the balcony of the Southampton stadium with the ground in the background. The India captain, wearing a black t-shirt, added a heart-eye emoji in his Instagram story to express his feelings about the venue.

Kohli will lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting June 18 as well as the subsequent five-match Test series against England.

Before the departure of the team, Kohli, in a virtual pre-departure press conference, said that both teams are on "equal terms" as far the conditions in Southampton are concerned.

"The conditions (in England) are as potent for us as New Zealand... We are going to board the flight thinking that we're on equal terms and whichever team performs well session-by-session, hour-by-hour, is going to win that championship," Kohli had said.

Promoted

The Indian team, after quarantining in Mumbai, boarded the flight to London late on Wednesday and arrived at the Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday shared a video on Twitter in which left-arm spinner Axar Patel revealed the details of team's quarantine schedule that they have to follow in England.





Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

The team will be in hard quarantine at the stadium's hotel for three days where they will not be allowed to meet each other and will be allowed to train only after three days.