The Indian men's cricket team will be taking on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton starting June 18 while the women's team is also touring England to play a day-night Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. Both the men's and women's teams reached London together in a chartered flight from Mumbai and headed to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where a mandatory quarantine begins. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the entire journey from Mumbai to London's Heathrow airport and then the bus ride to the Ageas Bowl.

Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England

The Ageas Bowl has a hotel within the stadium complex and that's where the men's and women's teams will be quarantining.

The men's team will face New Zealand in Southampton, while the women's team begins its England tour with a one-off day-night Test at the County Ground in Bristol, starting on June 16.

The men's team topped the World Test Championship table, finishing 100 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

India played 17 Tests winning 12 of them, losing four and one drawn game. New Zealand, on the other hand, reached the WTC final after winning seven of the 11 Tests they played, losing four.

New Zealand are already in England, playing a two-Test series against the hosts that began with the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday. They are scheduled to finish their second Test at Edgbaston on June 14, four days before the WTC final begins.

Following the WTC final, India will take on hosts England in a five-Test series starting with the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.