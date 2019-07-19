Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who had an indifferent outing for his national side in World Cup 2019 , will be next seen playing in Euro T20 Slam. Rashid, who will play for Rotterdam Rhinos under the coaching of former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs, expressed disappointment at the absence of the Indian players from the tournament, adding that he hopes to see those who have retired from international cricket play in such leagues. Speaking on the sidelines of player auction in London, Rashid said, "Definitely. Always great to play and be with them. Playing alongside them (Indian players). Hopefully we will get some Indian players...I think it's allowed to have those players who retired from international cricket. I have enjoyed playing alongside them in the IPL".

Six teams namely, Amsterdam Knights, Rotterdam Rhinos, Edinburgh Rocks, Glasgow Giants, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans will participate in the inaugural tournament which will begin on August 30 and culminate on September 22.

The player auction of the Euro T20 Slam, which will take place in Scotland, the Netherlands and Ireland, was held in London.

Rashid was all praise for his franchise coach Herschelle Gibbs and said that the team will learn a lot from him as he "brings in a lot of experience" to the table.

"It's great to have Gibss as he has been a great player and brings in a lot of experience," said Rashid who was recently appointed Afghanistan captain across all formats.

On the league, he said: "It will give a chance to youngsters who can show their skill to the world, the domestic players especially."

As per the league guidelines, each team will have to play at least six local players and a maximum of five overseas players in the playing XI.

All the six franchises will be given an opportunity to decide their icon and marquee players beforehand.

The icon players are Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson and Rashid while the marquee players are Dale Steyn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Chris Lynn, Babar Azam and Luke Ronchi.

