World Cup 2019

Watch: Martin Guptill Loses Balance, Hits Wicket During World Cup Match Against South Africa

Updated: 20 June 2019 10:05 IST

Martin Guptill gifted South Africa his wicket in an attempt to pull a shortish ball by Andile Phehlukwayo (1/73) in the 15th over.

Martin Guptill scored 35 runs off 59 balls for New Zealand. © AFP

Martin Guptill, the New Zealand opener, tried to play a pull shot, lost his balance and hit the wicket to gave South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis a sigh of relief. However, Faf du Plessis' happiness was short-lived as Kane Williamson scored a century to lead New Zealand to a four-wicket win over South Africa at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday. With four defeats in six matches, South Africa are virtually out of the contention for the semi-finals at the World Cup 2019. 

"An unfortunate dismissal for Martin Guptill in Wednesday's game! (Don't miss that reaction from #FafDuPlessis!) #CWC19 | #NZvSA," Cricket World Cup tweeted the GIF of Guptill's unfortunate dismissal.

After opting to bowl, New Zealand rode on a disciplined bowling attack to restrict South Africa to 241 for six in rain-curtailed match, reduced to 49-over per side.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets, while Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Mitchell Santner joined the party with a wicket each.

Chasing 242, New Zealand lost opener Colin Munro early in the second over. Guptill then stitched a 60-run stand with skipper Williamson for the second-wicket.

However, Guptill gifted South Africa his wicket in an attempt to pull a shortish ball by Andile Phehlukwayo (1/73) in the 15th over. He managed to guide the ball through mid-wicket that brought frustration on the face of Du Plessis at slip. But the South African was soon delighted to see Guptill hit the stumps with his back leg. 

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman walked back to the dressing room with a sheepish smile on his face.

Williamson scored 106 runs off 138 balls, including nine boundaries and a six, as New Zealand chased down the target with four wickets and three balls to spare.

