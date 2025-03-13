India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a rare reunion with former teammate MS Dhoni on Wednesday, as both attended wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding in Mussoorie. While Dhoni had also attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Tuesday, Gambhir only reached only reached Mussoorie on Wednesday to attend Sakshi's wedding. In what was a rare sight, Dhoni and Gambhir posed together for a photo, which has now gone viral on social media. Photojournalist Pallav Paliwal shared the pictures of Dhoni and Gambhir posing alongside Pant and his family.

Dhoni and Gambhir shared the dressing room for years, helping India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. However, since their playing days, there have been reports of the two not having the best of relationships.

As a result, fans were happy to see the two sharing the same frame.

In a viral video, Dhoni was seen singing Bollywood song, Tu Jaane Na. He was also accompanied by his wife Sakshi. For the unversed, Dhoni's wife and Pant's sister share the same name.

On Tuesday, Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant set the dance floor on fire at the sangeet ceremony. In a video going viral on the internet Dhoni and Raina can be seen showing off their dance moves on popular Sufi song 'Dama Dum Mast Qalandar'.

Dhoni reached Dehradun on Tuesday with his wife Sakshi to attend the functions while Raina was accompanied by his wife Priyanka. Cricketer Nitish Rana also attended the wedding ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season).

Pant's sister tied the knot with businessman Ankit Chaudhary on Wednesday. The pair got engaged last year after dating each other for nine months.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also expected to attend the wedding.

Pant, who became the most expensive buy in the IPL history, will lead the Lucknow Super Giants, who will commence their campaign on March 24 against Delhi Capitals.

Pant did not play a single game during India's successful Champions Trophy campaign.

The IPL kicks off on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match at the Eden Gardens.