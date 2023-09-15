Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was pictured alongside Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in 2022 and were blessed with a girl, Raha, later that year. Rashid, on the other hand, was recently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, where Afghanistan finished last in their group and failed to qualify for the next round. Taking to Instagram, Rashid shared a picture alongside bollywood's power couple. As per reports, Rashid bumped into Ranbir and Alia in New York.

"With Bollywood's biggest. It was lovely to meet you," Rashid captioned a post on Instagram.

With Afghanistan set to take part in next month's ODI World Cup, Rashid is expected to join Afghanistan's training camp soon.

Afghanistan will play two warm-up games, against South Africa and Sri Lanka, before their World Cup opener aganst Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was included in Afghanistan's squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 after missing out on selection for Asia Cup 2023.

Following Naveen's selection, social media has been abuzz with excitement for a potential face-off between him and Virat Kohli following their on-field spat that created a major controversy during the IPL 2023.

The two cricketers were involved in a verbal altercation during the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the incident was done with on the field, the spat continued on social media with both players posting cryptic messages regarding the incident.

Afghanistan World Cup 2023 squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.