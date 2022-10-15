India's Deepti Sharma recently ran England's Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end during a women's ODI last month at the Lord's. Since then, there has been a lot of discussion regarding the mode of dismissal. On Friday, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for backing up too early, during the third T20I in Canberra. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag is the latest to join the debate. Parag took to Twitter and said that he going to run someone out at the non-striker's end, most likely during the next year's Indian Premier League season.

"Im going to run out someone (at the non-striker's) next year and it's gonna create a fun twitter debate," Parag tweeted.

Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it's gonna create a fun twitter debate — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) October 15, 2022

The dismissal at the non-striker's end has been deemed unfair by several current and former cricketers, despite Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) shifting the dismissal from 'Unfair Play' to 'Run out' section.

Incidentally, during the T20 World Cup press conference, eight captains of the 16-participating teams were asked if they would be comfortable with their bowlers indulging in the dismissal.

However, none of the captains raised their hands.

Buttler, who is Parag's teammate at Rajasthan Royals, has been dismissed twice at the non-striker's end in his career.

After the game against Australia, Buttler said that he is not in favour of the dismissal.

"No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball," Buttler said.