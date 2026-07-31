Ravichandran Ashwin isn't someone who shies away from sharing his opinions on public platforms. As the BCCI selectors and team management prepare their list of probables for next year's marquee event, Ashwin has shared his view on which players he thinks will make the cut, who fall into the 'maybe' category, and those who certainly will not. For the former spinner, there was no place for Rishabh Pant, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, or a number of other superstar players.

Surprisingly, Ashwin decided to name Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his squad. However, when it comes to players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami, Ashwin feels the decision could go either way.

Speaking in a video posted on ESPNCricinfo's YouTube, Ashwin said, "Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him. Get him to play all the tournaments, first-class, Vijay Hazare, everything, and get him primed going to South Africa. I think we will need him there."

Yes: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Maybe: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

No: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.

Notably, in 13 international appearances in South Africa, Bhuvneshwar has taken 19 wickets at an average of 35.26, with best figures of 5/24. Only two of these 19 wickets have come in ODIs, in eight appearances.

The veteran's recent red-hot run with back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season is hard to ignore, as he thrived in high-scoring conditions with his traditional Test match style of bowling, yorkers and swing, ending as the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.89, with an economy rate of 7.95.

In 121 ODIs, Bhuvneshwar has taken 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08, with best figures of 5/42. Overall in 229 international matches, he has taken 294 wickets.

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