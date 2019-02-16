 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

After Pulwama Attack, Virat Kohli Says RP-SG Indian Sports Honours Event Postponed

Updated: 16 February 2019 00:26 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement

After Pulwama Attack, Virat Kohli Says RP-SG Indian Sports Honours Event Postponed
Virat Kohli had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the attacks. © AFP

The Pulwama attack, in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, has left every Indian deeply sad. Virat Kohli, who had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the attacks, has now announced the cancellation of the RP-SG Sports Honours event. He took to Twitter to say, "The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow."

Earlier,  the Team India skipper, while condemning the attack, wrote that he was in shock after the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowed that the "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain". 

As the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the cricket fraternity was not far behind.

Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

"Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain.  I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred. I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack," Laxman wrote on Twitter.
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli made the announcement on Twitter
  • The RP-SG Sports Honours event was scheduled for Saturday
  • The Pulwama attack happened on Thursday
Related Articles
MSK Prasad Reveals Plan For Team India Ahead Of World Cup
MSK Prasad Reveals Plan For Team India Ahead Of World Cup
Virat Kohli Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For Australia Series
Virat Kohli Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For Australia Series
Pulwama Attack: Sachin Tendulkar Condemns "Cowardly, Meaningless" Terror Strike
Pulwama Attack: Sachin Tendulkar Condemns "Cowardly, Meaningless" Terror Strike
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Pulwama Attack: Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack
Pulwama Attack: Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.