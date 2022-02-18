Mohammad Rizwan is currently batting like a man on a mission. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter was a revelation last year as he slammed 1326 runs in 29 T20Is in 2021, the most by any batter in T20Is in a calendar year. Rizwan's exploits at the top of the order guided Pakistan to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup and earned him the ICC T20 Player of the year award.

The diminutive batter has continued in the same vein in 2022 and is currently belting bowlers all over the park in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans franchise and his efforts have put the team firmly on top of the points table.

Rizwan scored his 5th half-century of the PSL 2022 season on Friday and looked in full flow in the match against Quetta Gladiators.

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan hits massive six in PSL 2022 match against Quetta Gladiators

The Pakistan Super League's official twitter account shared videos of several mesmeric shots played by the batter during his knock on Friday.

Here are a few of them:

The Quetta bowlers looked completely out of sorts in front of Rizwan's flat batted shots. The power and panache in the shots left PSL and Pakistan cricket fans completely enthralled.