PSL 2018: Kevin Pietersen Says Big 'No' To Playing Matches In Pakistan

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen played a vital role to guide Quetta Gladiators to a six-wicket victory against Misbah-ul Haq-led Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League T20 match on Wednesday. Pietersen scored a 34-ball 48 to hand his team second win of the season. Just after the win, Pietersen was asked at the post-match conference whether he will go to Pakistan if his team Gladiators qualifies. The former England cricketer didn't take much time and replied by saying no.
KP says no to going to Pakistan for the PSL if Quetta Gladiators qualify #PSL2018 pic.twitter.com/GsfuelJSOe— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2018
Put into bat, Islamabad United managed just 134 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Quetta Gladiators chased down the target in 17.1 overs.
Pietersen top scored for Quetta Gladiators and smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his 34-ball knock.
Quetta Gladiators have played three matches so far in the Pakistan's T20 league in UAE. They have won two and lost one match and are second in the points tally.
The Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the final will be hosted by Karachi's National Stadium.
Apart from Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are featuring in Pakistan's Twenty20 league.