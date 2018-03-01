PSL 2018: Kevin Pietersen Says Big 'No' To Playing Matches In Pakistan

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen played a vital role to guide Quetta Gladiators to a six-wicket victory against Misbah-ul Haq-led Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League T20 match on Wednesday. Pietersen scored a 34-ball 48 to hand his team second win of the season. Just after the win, Pietersen was asked at the post-match conference whether he will go to Pakistan if his team Gladiators qualifies. The former England cricketer didn't take much time and replied by saying no.