Pooja Vastrakar had an unfortunate outing with the bat on Saturday as the player was adjudged run-out by the third umpire in what was a tight call. It happened on the penultimate ball of the Indian innings during their Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. Pooja drove the ball on the off-side and decided to run a double. When she was returning back for the second run, wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani attempted to catch her short of the crease, thanks to the throw of Kavisha Dilhari. The leg umpire referred the decision upstairs and to everyone's surprise, the third umpire felt that Vastrakar was out.

It seemed like a touch-and-go decision, but many felt that the TV umpire could have given the benefit of doubt to the batter, which is usually followed in tight decisions, especially the run-outs. Besides several fans, Yuvraj Singh also felt the same way.

The former India cricketer took to Twitter to question the decision. "That' is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup," wrote Yuvraj on the micro-blogging platform.

That' is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !! #indiavssrilanka #WomensAsiaCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 1, 2022

While Pooja could score only 1 run off the 2 balls she faced, the right-arm pacer returned figures of 2 for 12 in the 3 overs she bowled in the game.

Getting an invitation to bat first, India posted a total of 150 for 6 in 20 overs, courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 off 53 balls.

While defending the score, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 109 runs as Dayalan Hemalatha picked three wickets and Deepti Sharma and Vastrakar shared two each.