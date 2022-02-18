Yash Dhull, who recently led India to U19 World Cup glory, scored a century on his first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H fixture on Thursday. The Delhi batter reached triple figures against Tamil Nadu at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After his knock, Dhull has garnered a lot of praise from various quarters. Former India batter Vinod Kambli has also made commented on the youngster's future following his knock against Tamil Nadu on his Ranji Trophy debut.

Sharing his views on Yash Dhull, Kambli said that consistent performances from the right-hander in the domestic circuit and a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season might open the door for a national call-up.

"Yash Dhull has announced his arrival in the first-class matches in style. Played with great composure to achieve a century , i am sure with consistent domestic performances and a good IPL season, playing for India is on the cards for this young lad. Congratulations Mr. Dhull," Kambli wrote on Koo.

Having guided India to a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title earlier this year, Dhull will also be seen in action during the upcoming season of IPL.

Dhull was roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL mega auction last week.

On being acquired by the Capitals, Dhull said that it was a "dream come true".

"Hi Delhi Capitals. Thank you for showing faith in me and selecting me at the auctions. I have been a part of Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Academy for 8-9 years. So this is a dream come true for me. I am really excited to join the team and I am ready to give my best," Dhull was quoted as saying in a DC press release.