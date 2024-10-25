Team India will embark on a five-Test tour of Australia next month, with the series likely to determing their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at Lord's. India have won each of their last two Test tours of Australia, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to make it three on the trot against Pat Cummins and his men. Cummins has enjoyed unmatched success as captain of Australia's Test side, but his team lost the series on their recent trip to India last year. It has been nearly a decade since Australia last beat India home or away in a Test series.

During a recent interaction, Cummins revealed he wouldn't have any say on the nature of the pitches. While pointing out at the bushy plants behind the interviewer, Cummins made a cheeky remark that he would like the pitches to be prepared in similar manner.

"I wish, if I had my way, the pitches would be looking like those bushes behind you (laughs). Unfortunately, I don't have any say so we will wait and see. Last couple of seasons, the wickets have been awesome. It feels like if someone has scored a hundred, they have batted the house down. Taken them a few sessions whereas my first couple of years, some of those wickets were so flat," Cummins said on the Grade Cricketer's Podcast.

However, Cummins insisted that he wouldn't mind a fair content between bat and ball.

"I just hope there is a bit of balance between bat and ball. I think some of those Indian spinning wickets as well, I think that last tour, Delhi we should have won, it just get the teams close to each other if you get the wickets like that, but you don't listen to our players complaining about those types of wickets," he added.

India and Australia are currently first and second in the WTC points table.

Australia are scheduled to play two more Tests against Sri Lanka away next year after India's visit.