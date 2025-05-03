Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill opened up about his heated argument with the on-field umpires over a DRS call during their pulsating clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Ahmedabad. During the 14th over of Hyderabad's pursuit of a 224-run target, Abhishek Sharma was stuck on his boot, and Gill, with his troops, appealed for an LBW. The umpire didn't show much interest, which led GT to exercise the option to challenge the decision. The review didn't show where the ball had pitched; it just showed the impact and wickets.

Gill didn't appear too pleased about something and animatedly chatted with the on-field umpires. Abhishek had to step in to calm Gill down, and eventually, the heat subsided, and the chase resumed.

"There was a little bit of a discussion with me and the umpire. Sometimes there are so many emotions involved, and as you give your 110 per cent, there are bound to be some emotions," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Apart from Gill's moment of heat, the entire affair was one-sided traffic. GT posted a daunting 224/6, courtesy of the carnage inflicted by the top order.

Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler were evidently intent on rotating the strike and not allowing any delivery to go to waste. As a result, GT played just 22 dot balls, among the fewest in an IPL inning.

The GT skipper admitted that they didn't have any specific plan but a mutual understanding between the troika.

"Definitely didn't plan that (on playing just 22 dot balls in 20 overs). The only conversation was let's try to play the game we have been playing so far. The black soil pitch is not easy to hit sixes, but the way Sai, Jos, and I play, I think we have an understanding of how to keep the scoreboard ticking," he said.

"I don't think we have ever had that conversation where one of us has to be there. We are all eager and hungry for runs and do what is best for the team," he added.

Coming to the fixture, GT maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was laid by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets came at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat.

