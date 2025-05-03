The Match no. 51 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday turned out to be a heated one. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, GT emerged victorious by 38 runs and gained two points in the important playoffs race. However, the day was a fiery one for their skipper Shubman Gill, who got involved in heated arguments with the umpires twice. As GT gear up for their upcoming game against Mumbai Indians on May 6, Gill is highly likely to be penalised for his actions.

Can Gill be punished?

For indulging in heated discussions with the umpires twice, Gill must have the breached the Article 2.8 of IPL Code Of Conduct. This code deals with dissent at an umpire's decision. Article 2.8 consists of following conditions:

"(a) excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire's decision;

(b) an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket;

(c) shaking the head;

(d) pointing or looking at the inside edge when given out LBW;

(e) pointing to the pad or rubbing the shoulder when caught behind;

(f) snatching the cap from the Umpire;

(g) requesting a referral to the TV Umpire (other than in the context of a legitimate request for a referral as may be permitted in such Match);

(h) arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision"

In Gill's case, the first and the last condition were definitely met.

What will be Gill's punishment?

(i) Level 1 offence - Warning or fine of upto 25 per cent match of match fees, and one demerit point; or 26-50 per cent fine and two demerit points;

(ii) Level 2 offence - One suspension point or fine of 50-100 per cent of match fees, and three demerit points; or two suspension points and four demerit points.

The first argument took place on the final ball of the 13th over, when Gill was run out for 76 off just 38 deliveries. His dismissal was not a clear one as the umpires took some time to decide whether the ball touched the stumps or wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves made a contact first. The third umpire declared Gill out and while going back to the dug out, he got involved in a heated discussion with the fourth umpire.

Later during SRH's chase, Gill once again had an animated discussion with the umpires after batter Abhishek Sharma was given not out on GT's LBW appeal. During the 14th over of Hyderabad's pursuit of a 224-run target, Abhishek Sharma was stuck on his boot, and Gill, with his troops, appealed for an LBW. The umpire didn't show much interest, which led GT to exercise the option to challenge the decision. The review didn't show where the ball had pitched; it just showed the impact and wickets.

Gill didn't appear too pleased about something and animatedly chatted with the on-field umpires. Abhishek had to step in to calm Gill down, and eventually, the heat subsided, and the chase resumed.