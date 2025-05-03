SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) stare at elimination, as far as IPL 2025 playoff race is concerned, following their latest defeat to Gujarat Titans on Friday. The 38-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium leaves Pat Cummins and his troops on the ninth spot with just six points from 10 matches. SRH can only reach a maximum of 14 points at the end of league phase, with only four matches left to play. However, they still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.

SRH will have to win all of their remaining games, but all by good margins as their current net run-rate is -1.192.

They would also hope that other results go their way as there are currently three times -- Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad -- already on 14 points each.

Punjab Kings are fourth on the table with 13 points after there match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out. Both teams were awarded a point each.

Barring CSK and Rajasthan Royals, the remaining eight teams are all in contention to make it to the playoffs.

After the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins opened up and blamed himself for the team's loss.

"A couple of things. Our powerplay with the bat wasn't too great. I was as guilty as anyone else. Probably let them get 20-30 extra runs. Maybe hang on to one or two catches. Again I am guilty there. Chasing 200 looked a bit more realistic. They are class batters. They don't do anything outlandish. If you bowl bad balls, they just put them away," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

"We probably dished out too many bad balls. It is a really good wicket. Going for 140 in the last 14 overs was good on the bowling part. Sharma batted nicely. Nitish at the end. Left a little too much and too late for the batters. We can cling to some hope. Big auction last year. The core of the group will be there for three years. So, lots to play for. It is an amazing venue to play. They are so nice and loud," the right-arm seamer added.

(With ANI Inputs)