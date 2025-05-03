Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill confronted the on-field umpires after an LBW appeal against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma during their IPL 2025 match on Friday. During the 14th over of SRH's chase, Abhishek was stuck on his boot by a delivery from Prasidh Krishna, and Gill, along with his teammates, appealed for an LBW. While umpire wasn't interested in the appeal, Gill decided to challenge the on-field umpire's call by exercising a DRS review, leading to pure chaos.

The TV replays didn't show where the ball had landed; it just showed the impact and wickets. This led to a series of reactions from Gill, who wasn't too pleased with the decision.

Gill vented his frustration out on the umpires, chatting animatedly with them, only for Abhishek to step in to calm his chilhood friend down.

Was Shubman Gill right to argue with the umpires?

As per the rules, three key conditions must be met for an LBW decision:

The ball must either pitch in line with the stumps, outside off, or be a full toss (no pitching requirement in this case).

The point of impact on the pad must be in line with the stumps or, if outside, the batsman must not be playing a shot.

The ball must be projected to hit the stumps.

In case of full toss, if the impact is outside the line of the off stump, the batter is not out LBW if they are attempting to play a shot. This is because the MCC Laws of Cricket (Law 36) state that a batsman cannot be out LBW if the impact is outside off while offering a shot, regardless of whether the ball pitched or not

Had Abhishek not offered a shot, he would've been adjudged out.

Considering the aforementioned conditions, Gill was wrong to argue with the umpires.

This wasn't the first instance of Gill getting riled up during the match. In the first innings, Gill charged towards the fourth umpire after his run out.