Royal Challengers Bengaluru's hopes of walking out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a tally of 16 points might remain a dream due to the rain threat hanging over the pulsating fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Over the past two days, Bengaluru has experienced incessant rain, and the trend could continue on the match day as well. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), "Rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening."

According to ESPNcricinfo, rain hampered both teams' preparations on the eve of the clash as well. Chennai began its training at 3 pm but could only practice on the field for 45 minutes before the rain intervened. The players then returned to train at 4.30 pm.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru came to practice around 5 pm. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal batted for around 45 minutes to an hour before rain pelted.

This time, the rain did not ease off for three hours, so RCB's practice session had to be cancelled. Throughout the evening, there was a thunderstorm and occasional lightning, which led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Chennai, the five-time champions, have already been knocked out of the race for the playoffs, with just two wins out of ten fixtures, sitting at the bottom of the table.

However, for RCB, the fixture was an invaluable opportunity to move to the top of the table with 16 points. The Royal Challengers occupy the third spot on the points table with seven wins and three defeats.

Bengaluru witnessed a match between RCB and Punjab Kings last month that was reduced to 14 overs a side due to persistent rain.

Chennai will face RCB in Bengaluru for the first time since the nail-biting affair in 2024. In that fixture, RCB's 27-run triumph helped them achieve the unthinkable and scrape their way through the playoffs.

In the ongoing season, RCB registered its first win at Chepauk for the first time since 2008 as they breezed past the Super Kings with a thumping 50-run victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)