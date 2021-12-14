The year 2021 has been a dream year for Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan in T20Is. So far, in this calendar year, Rizwan has scored 1,201 T20I runs in 27 matches at an average of 75.06 including 11 fifties and a century that is the most by any player in the format history. Rizwan's opening partner and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has also performed brilliantly this year as he is second in the list of most runs scored in a calendar year. So far, Babar has played 27 matches this year and scored 853 runs with 8 half-centuries to his name.

With two Pakistan having just two more T20I matches remaining in 2021, Rizwan has made sure the record of most fifties in a calendar year will stay with him after he smashed his 11th fifty of this year on Monday against the West Indies.

Babar Azam (8 fifties) is the second in the list but he can reach a maximum of 10 half-centuries.

Pakistan made history with their win against West Indies, breaking a record they set themselves in 2018.



Rizwan and Babar were in top form during the T20 World Cup where both of them finished in the top 3 run-getters of the tournament. Babar was the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2021 with his 303 runs while Mohammad Rizwan (281 runs) was at the third spot in that list.

Australia's David Warner was second with 289 runs in the tournament, helping his team lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

On Monday, Pakistan beat the West Indies by 63 runs in Karachi. The home team have also extended their dominance year as they became the first team to register 18 wins in a calendar year.