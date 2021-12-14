Pakistan on Monday defeated the West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi. With this win, Pakistan reached a massive milestone in the shortest format of the game. The Babar Azam-led side registered an astonishing 18th T20I win in 2021, the most by any team in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins from 2018, which they had achieved under the leadership of former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Most wins by a team in calendar year (T20Is)

18* Pakistan (2021)

17 Pakistan (2018)

15 India (2016)

14 Papua New Guinea (2019)

Chasing a target of 201, the West Indies were bowled out for 137 with Shai Hope top-scoring with a 26-ball 31.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets while Shadab Khan also got three scalps.

Earlier, Pakistan recovered from the early dismissals of captain Babar (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) to post a total of 200 for six in 20 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52) slammed his 11th T20I half-century of 2021, the most by any batter in a calendar year, while Haider Ali (68 off 39) scored a counter-attacking fifty.

Romario Shephard was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies with two scalps, but conceded 43 runs from his quota of four overs.

Pakistan now lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second game to be played later today in Karachi as well.

Both teams will play three ODIs after the conclusion of the T20I series. All white-ball games are being played at the National Stadium.