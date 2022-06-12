PAK vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates:Pakistan will look to complete a series sweep when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI in Multan on Sunday. A Babar Azam century inspired Pakistan's 5-wicket win in the first match, while Mohammad Nawaz's magical spell of 4/19 helped them thrash the visitors by 120 runs in the second match. All eyes will be on Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, who have scores of 50 or more in their last six ODI innings respectively, and if either of them get a half-century on Sunday, they will become the first to get seven 50-plus scores in a row in the format. For West Indies, while the bowling let them down in the first match, it was the batting that failed in the second and Nicholas Pooran will look to find ways to inspire his team to put in a better performance and avoid a clean sweep. (LIVE SCORECARD)

