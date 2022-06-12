Pakistan vs West Indies 2022, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Pakistan Eye Series Sweep vs West Indies
PAK vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates:Pakistan will look to complete a series sweep when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI in Multan on Sunday. A Babar Azam century inspired Pakistan's 5-wicket win in the first match, while Mohammad Nawaz's magical spell of 4/19 helped them thrash the visitors by 120 runs in the second match. All eyes will be on Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, who have scores of 50 or more in their last six ODI innings respectively, and if either of them get a half-century on Sunday, they will become the first to get seven 50-plus scores in a row in the format. For West Indies, while the bowling let them down in the first match, it was the batting that failed in the second and Nicholas Pooran will look to find ways to inspire his team to put in a better performance and avoid a clean sweep. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pak vs WI, 3rd ODI Live
It is time now for the third and final ODI of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies in Multan. This was a rescheduled series and an important one too as 30 World Cup Super League points were on offer. The hosts went 1-0 up thanks to a blistering cameo from Khushdil Shah in the dying efforts but it was a very well-contested match. The second ODI however was a completely different story. After restricting Pakistan to 275, West Indies certainly thought they were in the game. Their bowling seemed much better than in the first game and it was a brilliant spell from Akeal Hosein to set up a Pakistani collapse. The visitors though couldn't repeat the fine show with the bat from the previous game and put on an abysmal batting performance. Also, after more than a decent start, they succumbed to some great bowling by Mohammad Nawaz. The left-arm orthodox spinner ran through the Windies' middle-order very much like Akeal did earlier in the game but Nawaz did so before the visitors could get going and that made a huge difference. The visitors were soon bundled out and were handed a thumping. With the series already lost, this game is even more important for the visitors as they would like to take home those crucial 10 World Cup Super League points. Babar Azam and co on the other hand will be looking to do the same but they'll have extra motivation to try and complete a whitewash. An important clash awaits and the stakes are high. Who will come out on top?