Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming: Pakistan will be taking on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Multan. Pakistan are currently eighth in the 2023-25 cycle of the WTC, with their rivals in last place far behind finalists Australia and South Africa. Pakistan ended a winless stretch of 11 home Tests by beating England 2-1 in October and Masood wants his team to keep winning at home despite a 2-0 defeat in South Africa this month. West Indies finished eighth in both previous WTCs and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to end on a positive note this time.

When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will take place from Friday, January 17 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

