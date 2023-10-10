PAK vs SL, Cricket WC Live: Pakistan's win over Netherlands

Stationed in the city for over 10 days now and having already played a few matches, including the two warm-up games, Pakistan are aware of the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. But still, they were troubled by the bowlers from the Netherlands in their tournament opener, at one stage being reduced to 38/3 before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel joined forces to steady the innings and lift them to 286 all out with an over to spare.