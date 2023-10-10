Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Skipper Dasun Shanaka Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat/bowl against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match
PAK vs SL Live Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan aim for their 2nd win© AFP
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat/bowl against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match on Tuesday. Pakistan won their opening game against Netherlands by 81 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were thrashed by South Africa by 102 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Having done just enough to get the better of the Netherlands, Pakistan would be keen to raise their game against the Islanders, who are plagued by problems of their own. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:
- 13:33 (IST)PAK vs SL, Cricket WC Live: TossSri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bat against Pakistan in an ODI World Cup match.
- 13:17 (IST)PAK vs SL, Cricket WC Live: Pakistan's win over NetherlandsStationed in the city for over 10 days now and having already played a few matches, including the two warm-up games, Pakistan are aware of the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. But still, they were troubled by the bowlers from the Netherlands in their tournament opener, at one stage being reduced to 38/3 before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel joined forces to steady the innings and lift them to 286 all out with an over to spare.
- 13:11 (IST)PAK vs SL, Cricket WC Live: Tough challenge for PakistanIf their batting against the Associate nation was any indication, then Pakistan will need to do a lot more in the coming weeks, starting with the clash against Sri Lanka, whose spinners have the ability to cause damage in the opposition ranks. Pakistan are traditionally good against spinners but Babar Azam and Co. would take the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and the promising Dunith Wellalage lightly at their peril.
- 12:54 (IST)PAK vs SL, Cricket WC Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Stay tune for all the live updates.
